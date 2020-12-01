LIVERMORE FALLS — Public Works Director Bill Nichols told selectmen Tuesday that he has given a Turner business until Dec. 31 to see if it can be more efficient at unloading its trash and recyclables at the Transfer Station.

Nichols said he has received several complaints about Darcy’s Disposal Service and has watched surveillance videos of her unloading the trash and recyclables on Saturday that she collects in the town. The quickest she has done it is in 25 minutes and it holds up residents from disposing of their own trash and recyclables.

There are only three vehicles allowed in the station at one time due to COVID-19, Chairman Jeff Bryant said.

Her trailer takes up the majority of the space at the compactor, Nichols said.

Bryant said he was waiting at the station to dispose of his trash and recyclables and saw someone she had with her climb into the back of the trailer to push trash out. Both gates were open to the compactor and the trailer was on a downward slant, he said.

Nichols sent owner Darcy Croteau a letter informing her that the equipment she is operating is not what should be used for a commercial hauler for the amount of material she is delivering to the town’s facility.

Her equipment should be able to dump to both unload recyclables and trash, which goes is separate compactors, he said. She also doesn’t have separate containers for recyclables and trash, he said.

The Livermore Falls Transfer Station attendants should not be out helping her unload her material that she is paid to dispose of and also make the town’s residents wait for half an hour while she has the area tied up, Nichols said.

He told selectmen he recommended that when her solid waste hauler permit expires on Dec. 31 that it would be her last day to deliver trash or recyclables to the town’s station.

Nichols said he told Croteau that Saturday is the worst day to come in because that’s when many residents come to the station. There are other places she could dispose of the trash and recyclables but she would have to pay tipping fees, he said. She had called Nichols several times since she received the letter.

It cost $100 a year for a permit for a commercial hauler to use the station.

Nichols said Croteau was willing to change the day she goes to the station to Tuesday.

He would consider giving her a few weeks in December to see how she does with going to the station on Tuesdays, the lightest attendance day at the station, he said.

Commercial hauler permits are given by the Town Office staff but accepting commercial contractors or doing away with one is a board decision.

