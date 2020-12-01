Eduardo Rodriguez and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a one-year, $8.3-million contract for 2021, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The $8.3 million salary is the same the left-handed starter earned in 2020. The Red Sox beat Rodriguez at a salary arbitration hearing before the 2020 season when they filed at $8.3 million and Rodriguez filed for $8.675 million. The two sides avoided salary arbitration this offseason.

Rodriguez – who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season – didn’t pitch in 2020 because of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), an after-effect of COVID-19. Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 before flying to Boston for summer training camp in early July. Tests in Boston revealed myocarditis. Rodriguez said he experienced every symptom of COVID.

“I feel like I was 100 years old,” Rodriguez said in July. “My body was tired all the time. Throwing up. Headaches. Like I said, all the symptoms.”

Rodriguez began throwing again in November after a lengthy recovery. He was Boston’s top starter in 2019 and finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 34 starts.

The deadline for MLB teams to tender 2021 contracts to their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players is Wednesday at 8 p.m. Boston has five other arbitration-eligible players – Rafael Devers, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Kevin Plawecki and Austin Brice – on its 40-man roster.

INDIANS-MARLINS: Cleveland sold side-arm reliever Adam Cimber to the Marlins for $100,000, and Miami designated right-hander José Ureña for assignment.

Ureña, the Marlins’ Opening Day starter in 2018 and 2019, spent six seasons with the Marlins and had been with them longer than any other active player. He went 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in five starts last season, when he had a $3.75 million salary and earned $1,388,889 in prorated pay. He had been projected for a salary of about $4 million for 2021.

Cimber went 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in 14 games this past season for Cleveland, which acquired the right-hander in 2018 from the San Diego Padres in the deal that brought All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians. The 30-year-old Cimber went 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 110 appearances with the Indians over 2 1/2 seasons. He was 6-3 in 2019, when he pitched in 68 games.

INDIANS: Rookie reliever Cam Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Hill shared details of the incident on his Instagram account, saying he was “very blessed to only bang up my wrist. Surgery went really well, most importantly the others involved in the accident were all okay.”

Hill also posted a photo of him recovering in his hospital bed with his right arm heavily bandaged. He gave a thumbs up with his left hand.

Cleveland said Dr. Brian Chalkin, a hand specialist, operated Monday night on the right-hander’s lunate bone, located in the mid-carpal joint. The team said surgery went “as expected” and that it does not have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch.

Hill made his major league debut with the Indians on July 26 and got his first save two days later against the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old went 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 18 games with Cleveland.

He made one postseason appearance, allowing three runs in Game 1 of the wild-card series against the New York Yankees.

HALL OF FAME Manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.

Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

ATHLETICS: Right-hander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract a day before Wednesday’s deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their rosters.

Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side. The A’s missed his presence in the bullpen as they won the AL West and the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

Also Tuesday, catcher Francisco Pena received a minor league contract. He would earn $600,000 while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

METS: New York reached its first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He earned $816,667 in prorated pay from a salary of $2,205,000.

May had spent all six big league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.

He made 16 starts in 2015, going 8-9 with a 4.00 ERA over 48 appearances. May had Tommy John surgery on March 22, 2017, and returned to the major leagues on July 31, 2018.

May figures to join a bullpen that includes Edwin Diaz, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia, Brad Brach and Jacob Barnes.

New York’s front office is being run by Sandy Alderson, who returned to the Mets as team president on the day that Cohen completed his $2.42 billion purchase from the Wilpon and Katz families.

DRUG TESTS: Major League Baseball’s number of drug tests dropped sharply during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There were 3,733 urine samples and 412 blood samples for human growth hormone testing collected during the year ending with the World Series, independent program administrator Thomas M. Martin said in his annual report. That was down from 9,332 urine samples and 2,287 blood samples in the year ending with the 2019 World Series.

“The lower testing numbers were a result of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the extended closure of the WADA-accredited anti-doping laboratory in Montreal,” Martin wrote.

Spring training was interrupted in mid-March and the start of the regular season was delayed from late March until late July. Each team’s schedule was cut from 162 games to 60.

There were 10 positive tests for performance-enhancing substances: two for Stanozolol (New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano and free agent pitcher Victor Alcantara), five for Boldenone (Houston pitcher Francis Martes, Pittsburgh utilityman Pablo Reyes, Arizona infielder Domingo Leyba, Cleveland pitcher Emmanuel Clase and Pittsburgh pitcher Edgar Santana) and three for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT) (Colorado pitcher Justin Lawrence, Washington catcher Tres Barrera and Houston pitcher Kent Emanuel).

Ninety-one therapeutic use exemptions were granted, 90 for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and one for Hypersomnia. That was down from 94 for the previous year, which included 90 for ADHD and one each for Hypersomnia, Hypogonadism and kidney disease.

Exemptions for hyperactivity disorder had ranged from 105-119 annually from 2008-16, prompting some to criticize their issuance as too lenient.

