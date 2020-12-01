AUBURN – George Howard Jamison, 86, a resident of Canton, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born May 8, 1934, in Mexico, Maine, the son of Howard Jamison and Ruby (Leckey) Jamison. He was a graduate of Mexico High School.

Following High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Medic during the Korean War. After returning from the war he married Jackie Waugh and moved to Rangeley. He worked as a Maine State Trooper in Rangeley until he moved back to Mexico, Maine, with his family of four. George started working for the Oxford Paper Company and continued working for them until his retirement in 1996.

On Dec. 26, 1977, he married Phyliss Bates Walker and moved to Canton, Maine. George was a member of the Mexico Baptist Church and then the Wayside Bible Baptist Church. He held many positions over the years at both churches and looked forward to attending services every week.

George is survived by his wife of 42 years, Phyliss Jamison; children, Terri Smith and husband Bill of Rangeley, Stephen Jamison and wife Maria of Austin, Texas, Laura Gagne of Cumberland Center, Dr. Dale Walker, M.D. and wife Nancy of Surry, Davis Walker of Hartford, Alan Walker of Benicia, California, Carole Walker of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lynne Larson and husband Larry of North East Harbor, Maine and Providence, Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Holly Jamison of Akron, Ohio; and sister Esther Larson of Dixfield.

He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Jackie, and son, Matthew Jamison. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfunerlhome.com.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the family’s convenience at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton, Maine.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

Donations can be made in memory of George Howard Jamison to: Wayside Bible Baptist Church,

1724 Federal Road,

Livermore, Maine 04253;

Or to: Hospice House of Androscoggin,

236 Stetson Road,

Auburn, Maine 04210.