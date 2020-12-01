Dec. 1, 1994: President Bill Clinton appoints Maine’s retiring U.S. Sen. George Mitchell to be his special adviser on economic initiatives in Ireland.
Mitchell, 60, served in the Senate for 15 years and was the Senate majority leader for the last six of those years. His new appointment is preparation for a much more demanding task – joining the Northern Ireland peace negotiations in 1995 as U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland, also under Clinton’s watch.
As chairman of all-party peace negotiations, Mitchell guides the participants to an ultimately successful conclusion – the 1998 Belfast Peace Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement because that is the day on which the deal is struck. He receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Mitchell later is appointed U.S. special envoy for the Middle East under President Barack Obama. He serves in that post from 2009 to 2011.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Dr. Roach
N95 masks should be reserved for hospital use
-
Dear Abby
COVID causes rift between nurse’s boyfriend, his sister
-
Politics
With federal aid running out, Mills and Maine congressional delegation urge action
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 1
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, December 1, 2020