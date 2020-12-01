DEAR SUN SPOTS: On the morning of Nov. 24, a very kind lady paid for my purchase at Blackie’s. I have never had anything given to me in my 81 years and the feeling I had is hard to describe. A thank you is not enough for what she did and I wish I could give her a big hug, but oh yes, COVID-19… but the thought is there. I want to wish her a very Merry Christmas and I will do the same for someone else. — No name, no town

ANSWER: It can be difficult to receive, but it is good for the soul to allow someone else to do something nice for you. The smallest of gestures can make someone’s day. I hope everyone in Sun Spots Land will be inspired to offer up kindness as they go about their daily rounds.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are dogs allowed in Kennedy Park? — No name, no town

ANSWER: Yes, just be sure to clean up after your pooch or one day, they won’t be allowed!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the request for book recommendations, one of my all-time favorites is “11/22/63” by Stephen King. It’s not a horror novel; it’s more of a thriller and has many twists. It’s definitely a page-turner that will keep you engaged. — Leigh, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saw that you were asking for book recommendations and have to put in my two cents. The Mitford series by Jan Karon is a wonderful way to spend these long dark evenings. You’ll want to have a nice cup of hot tea and a cozy blanket and you’ll be all set! — Liz, no town

ANSWER: I’ll add these to the Sun Spots Reader List! I have had the pleasure of reading the whole Mitford series, as well as the Stephen King novel. Very different reading experiences and both very well done! I would rate each five stars.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Now that we are through Thanksgiving, I’d like to hear how other readers are navigating Christmas, Hanukkah, etc. this year. I have grown children and grandchildren nearby and we are used to being together over the holidays, but not this year. Can other readers in the same situation share how they are handling their celebration? We are at a bit of a loss. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Before I offer any ideas of my own, I’d like to hear from readers who have thoughts on the subject. Please keep the advice helpful and respectful. Let’s help one another celebrate the season the best we can.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does the Lions Club still collect eyeglasses? If so, could you please list locations near the Lewiston/Auburn area? — No name, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: I looked on the Lions Club website and found drop-offs for glasses at five sites in Yarmouth: Hannaford pharmacy counter at 756 US Rt. 1, Insight EyeCare 26 School St., Merrill Memorial Library at 215 Main St., Bayview Dental Associates (front entrance): 247 Portland St., and at the Recycling and Transfer Station Book Shed at 659 East Main St. Maine Optometry at 407 US Rt. 1 in Freeport also accepts used glasses.

Check out the local Walmart Vision Center as well. Readers, please let us know about other spots!

