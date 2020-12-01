AUBURN — Spectrum donated $500 to Epilepsy Foundation New England, as part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

The foundation helps families with basic resources, such as clothing and heating fuel assistance.

Introduced in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 175 local nonprofits in 25 states throughout the company’s service area. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 95,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.