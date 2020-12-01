Tuesday, December 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
3 p.m.
BTN — Oakland at Purdue
4 p.m.
ACCN — St. Francis at Virginia
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.
FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton
6 p.m.
ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
CBSSN — Navy at Georgetown
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette
7 p.m.
BTN — Towson at Maryland
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke
9 p.m.
BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles