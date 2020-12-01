Tuesday, December 1

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

3 p.m.

BTN — Oakland at Purdue

4 p.m.

ACCN — St. Francis at Virginia

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton

6 p.m.

ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville

CBSSN — Navy at Georgetown

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette

7 p.m.

BTN — Towson at Maryland

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke

9 p.m.

BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

