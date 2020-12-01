Tuesday, December 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
3 p.m.
BTN — Oakland at Purdue
4 p.m.
ACCN — St. Francis at Virginia
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
5 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Hartford vs. Villanova, Uncasville, Conn.
FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton
6 p.m.
ACCN — Western Kentucky at Louisville
CBSSN — Navy at Georgetown
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette
7 p.m.
BTN — Towson at Maryland
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Champions Classic: Michigan State at Duke
9 p.m.
BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Champions Classic: Kentucky vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.
GOLF
3 a.m. (Wednesday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Seattle, Semifinal
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, Quarterfinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
