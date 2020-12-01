A powerful storm Tuesday night and Wednesday morning downed trees, dropped wires into roadways and brought flooding to the tri-county area.
Many residents and businesses were plunged into darkness by power outages that spanned central Maine.
By mid-morning Tuesday, in Androscoggin County, 2,403 out of nearly 57,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without electricity power.
In Oxford County, the utility company reported 1,677 out of 41,441 customers had still lost power, as well as 117 out of 23,504 customers in Franklin County.
The number of power outages for Central Maine Power customers peaked at 91,137 at 3 a.m. Tuesday, with a total of 126,000 customers affected. On Tuesday morning, 68,400 remained without power as of 10 a.m., according to CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett.
More than 370 line crews and 160 tree crews at CMP were at working across the utility’s service territory Tuesday, restoring outages caused by the heavy winds and rain, according to CMP .
In addition to CMP crews and in-state contractors, the company has secured the assistance of crews from its sister company in CT, and from VT, NJ and Canada. With additional customer service and company support staff, there were roughly 1,260 workers involved in the restoration effort.
Early Tuesday morning, flooding was reported on Roxbury Pond Road in Andover.
In Auburn, wires were reported in the roadway on Webster Road.
Trees were reported in the roadway in Lewiston and Waterford late Monday night.
Wires were reported to be in roadways in Sabattus and Durham.
This story will be updated.
