Charges

Lewiston

• Jeffrey Snell, 50, of 77 Rideout Ave., on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, 7:56 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

• Dana Ingerson, 34, of 1650 Main St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:23 a.m. Wednesday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Christopher Jordan, 50, of 81 Johnson Road, Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at 5 Lard Pond Road, Turner.

• Letitia Hall, 30, of 1378 Park St., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of domestic criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, 9:31 p.m. Tuesday on West Loop Road.

« Previous

filed under: