AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Maine Conservation Corps (MCC) is celebrating the accomplishments of 20 members who are completing their term of AmeriCorps service despite the COVID-19 pandemic. MCC service members volunteered for over 25,650 hours, accomplishing MCC’s mission to “Accomplish Conservation Initiatives that Inspire People and Enhance Communities.”

Area residents taking part were Sarah Hammond of Auburn, George Hamilton of Lewiston and Anna Smith of Gorham.

From engaging volunteers for a new preserve at Frenchman Bay Conservancy in Gouldsboro, to monitoring and analyzing for Maine Healthy Beaches at the southern tip of Maine, and facilitating the Gorham Edible Main Street and Food Forest, MCC Environmental Stewards found new ways to engage communities in projects.

The citizen Commissioners of Volunteer Maine, the state service commission, authorize and provide funding to MCC’s AmeriCorps program. More information about the MCC and AmeriCorps opportunities can be found at maine.gov/doc/parks/mcc.