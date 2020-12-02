Austria is a beautiful country! We were in Vienna in the fall and the old city was just beautiful, music everywhere and adorable shops with interesting items. So much history. The Viennese cuisine is remarkably hearty and rich and we enjoyed the restaurants and cafes with decadent desserts.

Well, there is no travel in our future right now, given the world’s health condition, but we can always create something delicious in our kitchens and awaken our memories. Enjoy this basic Viennese recipe. Bon Appetit!

Apple Fritters (Apfelscholberl)

Ingredients:

½ cup milk

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

½ cup flour

3-4 baking apples

Butter for frying

1 Tablespoon sugar

Prepare:

1.Blend milk, eggs, salt and flour to make a thick batter.

2. Peel and cut apples into 3/4 inch thick slices or wedges.

3. Dip in batter and immediately fry in pan with butter.

4. Remove, drain and sprinkle with sugar.

