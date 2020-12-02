To the Editor:

The Kora Shriners of Oxford County will be holding the Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees at the Jordan Hotel Sunday River in Newry beginning on Friday, December 11, 4 until 8 p.m., Saturday, December 12 – 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 14, from 8 a.m. until Noon.

Fully decorated Christmas trees, as well as gifts, will be raffled off. Admission is free and the cost for tickets is 10 tickets for $5. This year’s tree sponsors are: Androvise realty, Community Energy/Brooks Brothers, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Doyon’s Septic, Evening Star Masonic Lodge, Field Plumbing and Heating, Mt Zircon and Mountain View Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Oxford Federal Credit Union, River Haus and Well, Sudbury Inn/Suds Pub, The Grace Note Inn and Spa, Kora Shrine Buccaneers, Crossroads Diner, Wallingford Equipment, and Valley Beverage. We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support as well as Jordan Hotel and Sunday River for hosting the event.

The event will close at noon on Sunday, December 13 so that we can draw names and start calling the tree winners for tree pick up.

For the safety of all we will be following the CDC’s Guidelines as well as Sunday River’s requirements. This will be a masked event, so if you plan to attend please bring your own mask.

Net proceeds will help support the efforts of the Oxford County Shrine Club and Kora Shriners.

Something new this year will be that Santa will be available to hear the children’s Christmas wishes and every letter that is placed in Santa’s mailbox that has a name and return address will receive a personalized letter from Santa.

We hope to see you all at this live event.

Gene Tanguay

Albany Twp.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: