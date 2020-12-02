DAMARISCOTTA — An exhibition of nearly 400 works of art is involved in “Holiday Shop,” the final show of the year, at River Arts Gallery. The show features artworks and fine crafts of artists from all over the state. The walls are full, the pedestals are all in use and the gallery has been decorated for the spirit of the season. The show continues through Jan. 2.

Artists have priced all of their works at or below $100 to create a festive show of affordable artwork. Some of River Arts most notable artists are participating and have created works specially priced for this show. Among the 100 artists represented in “Holiday Shop” are Sara Gagan, landscape painting; Jaap Helder, abstract painting; John and Jill Butke, landscape painting and woolen scarves; Helen Warner, alcohol ink; Gerd Koehler, photographs; Tom Raymond, wooden bowls; Bernadette de Cesare, oil paintings; Duane Lowe, nature photography; Roger Panek, copper fish; Ann Slocum, assemblage sculpture; Doreen Nardone, oil painting; and many other familiar and talented artists.

Ann Clowe of Rockland, who keeps the River Arts’ window boxes seasonally updated and decorates the gallery for the holidays, has created opulent wreaths that are available for purchase. Deborah Shappelle of Rockland, who hand-painted the elegant gallery windows, also has her still life paintings for sale in the show.

River Arts, 36 Elm St., is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868 or visit online at riverartsme.org.

