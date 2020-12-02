LEWISTON — The City of Lewiston is planning two holiday festivities during December. A “Virtual Live Broadcast with Santa Claus” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Watch Santa “Live” at lewistonmaine.gov/youtube. The city is also hosting a “We Look Festive” Lewiston Showcase.

While relaxing in his chair from the North Pole, Santa will read letters from local children, picking four families to talk with live. Santa will read “The Night Before Christmas,” sing with viewers and his elf and show his live reindeer cam. He will also share his favorite cookie recipes, with recipe links from local bakeries, do a fun Santa craft and share his wish for Christmas.

Each child who writes to Santa prior to Dec. 10, including a legible name and address, will receive a card from Santa via postal mail following the broadcast. Letters may be sent to “Santa Live, c/o Lewiston City Administrator’s Office, Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

Lewiston residents and businesses are invited to take part in the “We Look Festive” Lewiston Showcase. Those who want to decorate a residence or business to encourage holiday cheer and a festive spirit should consider participating in “We Look Festive.” The city will post submitted addresses and decoration themes so that folks can drive by.

Those interested should sign up at lewistonmaine.gov/welookfestive. To see the showcase list, go to lewistonmaine.gov/festivelewiston.