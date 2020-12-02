LIVERMORE FALLS — A local woman is accused of breaking her boyfriend’s windshield with a pipe, resisting arrest and spitting in a police officer’s face, twice on Tuesday night.

Officer Troy Reed ended up arresting Letitia Hall, 30, on charges of domestic criminal mischief and one count each of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and assault on an officer, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Wednesday. When the case went before the District Attorney’s Office for review, a second charge of domestic criminal mischief was added.

Reed responded to a report of a woman wanting her boyfriend out of a residence on West Loop, located off Route 133, at about 8:24 p.m.

When he arrived at the residence, a woman was outside and had a pipe in her hand. The boyfriend was also outside, Steward said.

Reed asked both of them what happened. The woman told him she was hit by a door. He went to check her out and she allegedly became combative and he noticed she appeared to be intoxicated, Steward said.

He then asked the man what was going on. The boyfriend told Reed that she told him she wanted him out of the mobile home and began throwing his belongings out of the residence. That included two firearms, one which was loaded, Steward said.

Reed was told that when the boyfriend started putting his belongings in a vehicle, the woman allegedly got angry and smashed his windshield with a pipe, he said.

When Reed secured the guns, he noticed a stock on a rifle was broken and lying on the ground.

Hall then demanded the officer get someone to take care of her kids, he said. While Reed was talking to Jay officer David Morin who responded to assist, he noticed Hall was loading her children into a vehicle and was screaming and yelling obscenities while she did it, Steward said.

Reed went over to her and gave her a disorderly conduct warning because the residence was within 150 feet from other residences.

When Reed began talking to the woman’s boyfriend again, she started yelling and cussing again, Steward said.

Reed went over to arrest her, and she was allegedly uncooperative. The two officers struggled to get handcuffs on her. When they finally did, she was put in the cruiser. When Reed went to buckle the seat belt, she allegedly spit twice at his face.

Reed took her to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. She remained there Wednesday and was being held in lieu of $1,000 bail. She was expected to appear later in the day.

Convictions on each of the domestic violence criminal charges, assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest are punishable by a maximum 364 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine. A conviction on the disorderly conduct carries a maximum six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

