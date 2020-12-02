100 Years Ago: 1920

The 1924 Literary Society is to present “The Courtship of Miles Standish” in the Lewiston High school Assembly Hall at eight o’clock the evenings of Dec. 16-17. The cast is working hard at rehearsals under the direction of their English teacher, Miss Helen, McGraw. Beatrice Libby will be the accompanist for the song which Priscila sings.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Something new In the way of small fry basketball is slated at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this season, according to Roger Child, the Y physical director. It is a “Biddy Basketball” League to be made up of teams of boys in the eight through eleven year age bracket, with no player being more than five feet seven. Child, who is to serve as director of the new circuit indicates that the loop will be made up of four sponsored teams. Three of the sponsors already signed are Hahnel Brothers, Terry’s Plumbing and Audio Supply. Efforts are being made to get another sponsor.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Startled by the apparently random killing of two women earlier this month, a Lewiston karate Instructor volunteered to hold a self-defense class Thursday at the YMCA. The 10 women who took the course paid a $10 fee but all the proceeds will be donated to the local Abused Women’s Advocacy Project, said Tish Caldwell, the YMCA‘s health and fitness center director. “He’s going to teach women basic skills that could save their lives,” Caldwell said Wednesday of instructor Rich Pelletier. Pelletier, who previously taught martial arts at the YMCA, now runs an Okinawan-style karate studio in Lewiston. In his demonstration Thursday he taught women self-protection techniques.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: