100 Years Ago: 1920

Willard H. Waterman of East Auburn, postal driver, of route 4 from the Auburn post office missed his trip yesterday on account of illness, this being the first time in 20 years of service that he has been unable to make his trip. Mr. Waterman is the oldest of the Auburn carriers, both in point of years and in times of service. He was appointed at the same time as Daniel B. Stevens, who resigned a few years ago to devote his time to automobile repair work. He had been ill for the past week but this time was during his regular vacation time until its expiration yesterday. Walter A. Wood is taking over his route.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Screen printing, a current vogue, was demonstrated by Francis Hamabe of Blue Hill at the Bates College Little Theater this afternoon. It is an ancient art he said, an art that originated in China. As it is simply explained, a design is cut on a lacquer, then attached to a screen. Both are then held taut by a wooden frame, and paint is pressed through the design with a rubber squeegee. The advantage of this process is that designs can be reproduced at will on cloth, paper, wood, ceramics or tiles. Several colors can be used the process squeezes paint through being repeated for each different color.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Kristina Crocker, 16, of Minot was crowned Miss Olympia Queen on Nov. 12 at the Ramada Inn in Lewiston. She will now advance to the Nationals to be held in Boston in July, 1996. She currently holds the title of Miss Demolay Sweetheart for the state of Maine and will be competing in the Miss Maine Teen Pageant in March.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: