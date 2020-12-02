100 Years Ago: 1920

Stock certificates of shares in the Martindale Holding Corporation will be issued soon. This corporation which will finance a country club for Lewiston and Auburn, has already been organized, and more than 200 shares of stock at $100 a share have already been subscribed.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Jane Berry was appointed chairman of the Lucky Stars 4-H Clubs community service project at a recent meeting at the home of its leader, Mrs. Dwight Perkins, 1010 Summer Street, Auburn. Named to the committee for the Christmas party to be held on December 15 were Christine Whiting and Heidi Hall and Marci Meserve Is chairman of the Candy sale. Santa Claus favors for the Christmas party were made and Santa faces were made from ornamental tree balls.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A bit of history has come back to Farmington through a mural that depicts a 1908 scene on the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad. The scene was painted by local artist Tony Castro on the wall of the lobby in the Narrow Gauge Cinemas on Front Street. Castro has created a color mural approximately 16 feet wide by 12 feet high which depicts a narrow-gauge engine coming around a bend directly towards the viewer. The scene was taken from an old black-and-white photograph. The Narrow Gauge system once traveled from Farmington to as far north as Rangeley and the Carrabassett Valley. The Narrow Gauge Cinemas facade is fashioned after the Farmington depot from years past.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: