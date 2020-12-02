AUGUSTA — The 130th Maine Legislature was sworn into office Wednesday in historic ceremonies at the Augusta Civic Center, as demonstrators gathered outside the arena to protest the restrictions imposed by Gov. Janet Mills to protect the public in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shouts of “Masks are medical tyranny!” and “Take off your mask!” were heard from the crowd of about 100 people, who were not allowed into the arena because of limits on public gatherings.

The ceremonies, which are usually open to the public, have been closed to only the lawmakers, support staff and credentialed State House media to limit exposure to COVID-19.

The Legislature’s 186 lawmakers are being sworn in by Andrew Mead, the acting chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, in the unusual setting of the 39,000-square foot, city-owned sports and concert arena. Space in the facility allows physical distancing of at least six feet between lawmakers and their staff.

Mead is standing in for Mills, as she began quarantining Tuesday after being in contact with a member of her Executive Protection Unit who may contracted the virus that has claimed more than 200 Maine lives.

The Senate was sworn in with only two of the 35 members absent. Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend and is quarantining at home, while Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, is the presumptive next Secretary of State and did not take the oath of office.

The Senate moved quickly to nominate and elect Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, as senate president. This will be Jackson’s second consecutive term in that office.

Jackson told the new Senate they had their work cut out for them as Maine continues deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When things get tough,” Jackson said after being sworn in as Senate President. “Mainers roll up their sleeves and get to work. They figure out how to bring people together, use what they’ve got and get the job done.”

Mead was scheduled to administer the oath to 149 members of the 151 members of the House of Representatives at about 11 a.m.

