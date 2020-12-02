MEXICO — A couple was awakened by their barking dog at 2 a.m. Tuesday and were able to escape a fire at their home 43 Highland Terrace, Mexico Fire Department Capt. Allen Chartier said.

There were no injuries, and the couple’s dog and cat were rescued.

Chartier said he was told by owner Don Cummings that shortly after getting out of bed, he smelled smoke and saw a fire in the attached garage. It quickly moved into the breezeway, forcing Cummings and his wife to escape through a first-floor bedroom window, assisted by Rumford police.

Flames eventually got into the rafters of the single-story home, which was built in the 1970s, Chartier said.

When firefighters arrived the garage was engulfed in flames, the captain said. It was unknown if the house would be deemed a total loss, but most personal belongings were still intact, other than some water and smoke damage, Chartier said.

The couple lost both vehicles parked in the garage.

The residence was insured.

Chartier said the state Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause Wednesday afternoon.

More than 20 firefighters from Mexico, Rumford, Dixfield and Peru responded to the fire, as well as Med-Care Ambulance.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: