NORWAY — Christmastide at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., has a new format this year. Because of the pandemic, members are not able to gather to sing to the community in the sanctuary.

Members and friends of the church are organizing a drive-by live nativity from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the church parking lot. Cars will enter from Main Street, between the church and parsonage. They will exit on to Paris Street.

The stable is already standing and decorated with white lights. A sturdy bench awaits the arrival of Mary and Joseph, played by church members Christina and Patrick. Kings are being cast, and church members and friends will costume as shepherds and angels. The drive-by audience is invited to wear costumes such as angels, shepherds and villagers. They are also invited to bring a live “friendly beast” to the stable.

During the live nativity, mittens will be collected for the elementary schools, and food and toiletries for high school students.

For more information, contact the church office at 207-743-2290.