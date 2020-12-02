AUBURN – Mariette Y. (Gobeil) Timberlake, 87, residing at Clover Healthcare in Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Born at her family’s home in Auburn on April 30, 1933, Mariette was the second daughter born to the late Marie Ange (Perron) Gobeil and Amedee P. Gobeil.

She was educated in Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in the class of 1951.

She met Gerald F. Timberlake in high school at the age of 15 and they became inseparable. Their love continued to grow through the years. They were married on June 14, 1951, the day after her high school graduation. Gerry was able to come home on leave from Alabama where he was stationed at Fort Rucker Army Base.

They returned to Alabama for a time until he was transferred to Germany. At this time, Mariette returned to Auburn and began raising their family. Upon Gerry’s return from Germany, the family settled in Auburn and grew to include seven children. Mariette and Gerry enjoyed many family vacations, travels, and time spent with loved ones. After 60 years of marriage, Gerry passed away in 2011.

Mariette was diagnosed in 2005 with Alzheimer’s Disease and battled it for 15 years with unfaltering strength, faith, a witty sense of humor, and always with a quiet grace and a loving gentleness.

Mariette was a very hard worker, always taking care of her family. She was referred to as the energizer bunny because she was always moving and doing something. She was also fondly known to her family members as “the cookie monster”.

She talked often with fond memories of her first job as a Sun Journal newspaper carrier. She also greatly enjoyed working at JJ Newberry’s at the ice cream counter. She had many years as a homemaker taking care of her seven children, as well as having other jobs outside of the home. Gerry and Mariette owned and operated the Carpet Center in Lewiston until their retirement.

She is survived by her seven children: Steven Timberlake, David and wife Patti Timberlake, Janis and husband Paul Duncan, Carol and husband Brian Cherry, Joyce McCabe, James and wife Denise Timberlake, and Mary Beth and husband Robert Cloutier. She is also survived by six sisters and their spouses, as well as 13 grandchildren: Dana and wife Lindsey and Chad Duncan, Rena McCarthy, Desiree McCabe, Shannon and husband Steve Black, Amanda Mayo and husband Drew, Abigail Cherry, Alexander Cherry, Victoria, Robert, and Jess Cloutier, and Ryan and Adam Timberlake. In addition, Mariette has eight great grandchildren: Logan and Colby Duncan, Fynnleigh, Bentley, and Savannah Mayo, Iris Black, and Emma and Lydia McCarthy. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as her dog, Gizmo, whom she spoiled and loved very much.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Anita and Anne, her husband, Gerry, and two of their children, Catherine and Michael.

An angel came to earth one day, with a gentleness and calm.

She gave us life and taught us right from wrong.

She led her life with dignity and grace that only few can have.

