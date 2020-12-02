AUBURN – Roger Emile Cote of Auburn, formerly of Greene and Lewiston, went to be with the Lord and reunite with his wife of 61 years on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Lewiston, Maine, on Aug. 2, 1935, Roger was the son of Ludger J. and Claudia (St. Laurent) Cote. He attended St. Mary’s Parochial School and Lewiston High School. Roger was employed by Lewiston Bottled Gas for many years, followed by Central Maine Technical College prior to his retirement.

Roger had many interests and hobbies, among them camping in remote areas of the great state of Maine with his family, hiking Mt. Katahdin with his son, boating, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. After retirement he and his wife took several cruises around the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. He was a great husband, an awesome father, and a doting grandfather who was happiest spending time with his family and friends. He had a fantastic sense of humor, was quick to help someone in need, and was loved by all.

Roger was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine (Rivard), whom he married on June 14, 1958, by his parents, his son, Marc, his daughter, Irene, a sister, Laura (Rizzi) of Corona, Calif., and two brothers, Lionel of Lisbon, and Roland of Lewiston.

He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Denise (Simard) and her husband, Steven of Fort Myers, Fla., Diane (McIntire) and her husband Joseph Sr. of Leeds, Maine; grandchildren, Joseph Jr. of Fayette, Maine, Jessica and her husband Bryan LaBelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, and Jeffrey Machia of Waterbury Center, Vt., as well as three great-grandchildren, Jakob and Kinsley LaBelle and Jordan Tucker, all of Hinesburg, Vt.

Funeral arrangements and memorial service are planned for spring or summer once it’s safe to gather together.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to Friends of Baxter State Park,

PO Box 322,

Belfast, ME 04915

for the support of it’s Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program because of his love for children, spending time outside doing a variety of outdoor activities, and hiking Mt Katahdin was special to him.