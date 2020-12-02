PARIS — Oxford County closed its office building Wednesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials received word of the positive tests Wednesday morning and closed its large brick building on Western Avenue and sent employees home to work remotely, according to Executive Assistant Abby Shanor.

The building includes offices for the county commissioners, county administrator, treasurer, Emergency Management Agency, Register of Deeds, Register of Probate and District Attorney.

Because the maintenance crew had already made their rounds throughout the complex, all offices were closed in case of cross-contamination, Shanor said.

The Regional Communications Center was still operating from its building near the courthouse, but the lobby was closed to visitors.

It was not known Wednesday whether the District and Superior Courthouse building, which is attached to the county office building, was closed. Attempts to reach state court officials were unsuccessful Wednesday.

Shanor said she notified state officials of the county building’s closure.

While the county office building is closed and employees work remotely, county business will still be conducted by phone or email.

County offices will remain closed through the weekend. Following a deep cleaning of the complex, officials will assess the situation and are expected to decide Friday afternoon whether to reopen the facility Monday or extend the closure.

