DEAR SUN SPOTS: Poland Football Boosters is having a drive-thru benefit Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Excelsior Grange Hall at 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland. The cost is $8 per person or $25 for a family of four. Come on by and get a great spaghetti and meatball dinner with a slice of garlic bread and a side salad. — No name, Poland

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Many holiday traditions will change this year and the West Parish Congregational Church’s Christmas Fair and Tea in Bethel is one of them. Due to COVID-19, the church can’t safely open for the Christmas fair and tea. However, the church will keep the tradition alive with a Christmas Fair in a Bag from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 5.

Each festively decorated bag will contain three varieties of “cookie walk” cookies, one quick bread, a package of special tea goodies, tea and cocoa for two, an additional gift, and decorative napkins. To order a $20 bag, contact Diane York at [email protected]

Christmas bags may be picked up on Park Street at the side entrance of the church from noon to 2 p.m. People may drive by and the bag will be delivered to you. Walk-ins are welcome. If the weather is nice, individuals may visit with one another if they socially distance and wear masks.

Christmas music will be playing while driving by the church. Christmas is God’s gift to us. Your friends at West Parish Congregational Church wish you joy and peace. Please enjoy the Christmas tree throughout the season. — Jane, Woodstock

ANSWER: It’s good to know that organizations have found safe, creative ways to celebrate the season and bring some happiness into your communities. I’m sure people will be grateful for the way you are working toward keeping some of the holiday traditions alive and well. I hope these fundraisers are a big success for all of you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks for the column regarding tipping (Nov. 27 Sun Spots). I use this method to figure my tip: for 20%, I take the check amount, move the decimal one spot to the left and multiply it by two. If I decide to leave less than 20%, I go down from the 20% tip, for example, if my check is $25 I change that to $2.50 and multiply by two with a tip of $5. I’ve done this recently with all takeout orders.

Thank you for your column. It’s always so helpful as well as interesting. — Charlie, no town

ANSWER: I do something similar and it works well for me, and hopefully for all those hardworking restaurant servers who have had to adjust to so many changes this past year. Here’s an idea: this is something a friend does at Christmastime that brings her a lot of joy. When she goes to a restaurant or orders takeout during the few weeks leading up to Christmas, she “double-tips.” If this is in your budget, it’s a great way to make a difference in someone’s day.

