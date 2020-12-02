The importance of having mental health services available for Mainers during the pandemic is a serious issue.

The article published in the Sun Journal (Nov. 23) on the increased demand for mental health services identified those provided by the Maine Crisis Line and the Maine Intentional Warmline.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services and MeResponds.org originally asked mental health providers to volunteer for the Maine Frontline/Warmline to provide psychological first aid to frontline health care workers and first responders, including law enforcement and EMS staff. Now, teachers and school staff members are also able to access free, confidential Maine FL/WL services.

As COVID case numbers increase, we, along with over 100 other volunteer mental health care providers and educators, remind all these frontline workers that the MaineFL/WL is available to support you.

The MaineFL/WL number is: 207-221-8196 or text “Frontline” to 898-211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Poppy Connor Crouch, LCSW, Poland

Eileen Fair, LCSW, Lewiston

Maine Frontline/Warmline volunteers

