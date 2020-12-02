The importance of having mental health services available for Mainers during the pandemic is a serious issue.
The article published in the Sun Journal (Nov. 23) on the increased demand for mental health services identified those provided by the Maine Crisis Line and the Maine Intentional Warmline.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services and MeResponds.org originally asked mental health providers to volunteer for the Maine Frontline/Warmline to provide psychological first aid to frontline health care workers and first responders, including law enforcement and EMS staff. Now, teachers and school staff members are also able to access free, confidential Maine FL/WL services.
As COVID case numbers increase, we, along with over 100 other volunteer mental health care providers and educators, remind all these frontline workers that the MaineFL/WL is available to support you.
The MaineFL/WL number is: 207-221-8196 or text “Frontline” to 898-211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Poppy Connor Crouch, LCSW, Poland
Eileen Fair, LCSW, Lewiston
Maine Frontline/Warmline volunteers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Local working group needed for Franklin County
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mills is hero
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Post-Thanksgiving 2020 – with gratitude and appreciation
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Feztival of Trees