Lecturer and motivational speaker Dustin Pari will give a presentation on “It’s a Wonderful Life” via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, presented by the Auburn Public Library. Call the Auburn Public Library Reference Desk at (207) 333-6640, ext. 4, to register for this online event. Be sure to provide your email address when registering, as those who register will be sent a Zoom link on the day of the event to join the program.

Taking a look at the beloved classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Pari uses quotes, scenes, and characters from the movie as he weaves a tale of commonality and humanity that brings us all together in love, kindness, and harmony. Pari’s lecture has resonated on a deep level with so many. Best known for his paranormal research and as a part of SyFy television’s “Ghost Hunters,” more recently he has worked as a motivational speaker.

For more information on Pari, visit his website at dustinpari.com. For more information on this or other upcoming, virtual programs, visit our website (auburnpubliclibrary.org), call the Reference Desk (as above), or email Donna at [email protected]

