NEWRY — The Kora Shriners of Oxford County will hold the Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees at the Jordan Hotel Sunday River from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 14.

New this year, Santa will be available to hear the children’s Christmas wishes, and every letter that is placed in Santa’s mailbox that has a name and return address will receive a personalized letter from Santa.

Fully decorated Christmas trees, as well as gifts, will be raffled. Admission is free and the cost for tickets is 10 tickets for $5. The event will close at noon Dec. 13 when names will be drawn and tree winners will be called.

For the safety of all, members will follow the CDC guidelines as well as Sunday River’s requirements. This will be a masked event, so those attending should bring a mask.

Net proceeds will help support the efforts of the Oxford County Shrine Club and Kora Shriners.