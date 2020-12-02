Even though onsite, indoor shopping on has been cancelled to ensure the health and safety of all, the Shaker Christmas Fair is has moved online. United Society of Shakers presents the Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair – the same annual tradition in a new format – at maineshakers.com.

Our specialty holiday items are still available for a limited time in limited quantities. Get your Shaker fruitcake, biscuits, sugared nuts, stuffed dates, Shaker made crafts, and much, much more from your home. Your holiday treats can be picked up at Shaker Village in a safe, no-contact manner and many of the items can also be shipped in plenty of time for your holidays. Shop the online store at maineshakers.com/shop and pick-up from our contactless pick-up tent from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 4, with extended hours on from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Worldwide shipping is available. Pay securely online.

United Society of Shakers is located at 707 Shaker Rd., New Gloucester. For more information, call (207) 926-4597, email [email protected], or visit online at maineshakers.com.

