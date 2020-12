Wednesday, December 2

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Army vs. Florida, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

BTN — Morehead State at Ohio State

ESPN2 — St. John’s vs. Brigham Young, Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Virginia Commonwealth at Penn State

6 p.m.

ACCN — South Carolina State at Clemson

7 p.m.

BTN — Ball State at Michigan

CBSSN — Seton Hall at Rhode Island

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Gonzaga vs. West Virginia, Indianapolis

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Tennessee Tech at Xavier

SECN — Tarleton State at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Florida at Florida State

9 p.m.

BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Northwestern

SECN — Texas (Arlington) at Arkansas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Asheville, N.C.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Jimmy V Classic: Baylor vs. Illinois, Indianapolis

PAC-12N — Oregon State at Washington State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Penn State

GOLF

3 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL

3:40 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Real Esteli FC, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. FC Motagua, Quarterfinal, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

