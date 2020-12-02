We have received a reassuring joint statement from the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees (Abbreviated for your convenience: EIGCCEISCEC). “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.”

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 have paper records for each vote, allowing the ability to go back and check each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our election, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to election officials as trust voices as they administer elections.”

According to the Associated Press and Reuters experts and officials have seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US elections. The election process was secure and voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare.

USA TODAY reported on Nov. 11 that nonpartisan investigations of previous elections have found that voter fraud is exceedingly rare. State officials from both parties, as well as international observers have also state that the 2020 elections went well.

NBC News reported on Nov. 12 that a consortium of election administrators and federal agencies overseeing election security (the EIGCCEISCEC) refutes the widespread claims of voter fraud by the president and right-wing conspiracy-mongers.

For November 28 The Washington Post set four of its brightest reporters, assisted by four lesser lights, to work researching and writing “20 days of fantasy and failure: Inside Trump’s quest to overturn the election.” Their verdict? “But Trump refused to see it that way. Sequestered in the White House and brooding out of public view after his election defeat, rageful and at times delirious in a torrent of private conversations, Trump was, in the telling of one close adviser, like “Mad King George, muttering, ‘I won. I won. I won.’”

Their account, they write, is based on interviews with 32 senior administration officials, campaign aides and other advisers to the president, as well as other key figures in his legal fight, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details about private discussions and to candidly assess the situation.” It’s impossible to verify or dismiss this claim, although the words “candidly” and “anonymity” don’t fit comfortably in the same sentence.

The reporters claim that Trump ignored warnings from Sen. Mitch McConnell and other allies that the mail-in votes might go overwhelmingly against him. They advised him that many of his older voters might fear contamination at the polling place. They wanted the president to try to close the gap, instead he exhorted his supporters not to vote by mail because they could not trust that their ballots would be counted.

Come election day, the late count of mail-in ballots erased Trump’s early leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and other battleground states. As Trump watched his margins shrink and then reverse, he became enraged. He saw a conspiracy. There’s a lot of history, plenty of irregularities and a variety of suspicious events that justify doubts. Consider this, it’s not disputed that Chicago’s aldermen contribute a disproportionate percentage of the prison population, but the fact that none ever seem to get convicted of voting fraud makes one wonder. Are we to believe that they find felonious activities easy as a general rule but recoil fastidiously from electoral fraud. Or might we blame this lack of convictions on the difficulty of proving electoral fraud?

Deputy campaign manager Justin Clark, Republican National Committee counsel Justin Riemer and others lined up law firms across the country this fall for possible recounts and ballot challenges. This preparatory work was common in presidential campaigns according to the Washington Post crew. Hard to square this with claims about the purity of our elections. This RNC team had some wins in their lawsuits on issues ranging from absentee ballot deadlines to signature-matching rules. But the success rate declined sharply after Nov. 3.

Now the original crew of lawyers and advisors have faded into the background as the lawyer Sidney Powell began carpet-bombing Georgia and Michigan with lawsuits. She aims to decertify the election results in several key states. She claims there’s physical evidence that security of voting machines and the software were breached, and machines were connected to the internet in violation of professional standards and state and federal laws. The Trumpophiliacs see a thrilling drama, Sidney versus the dreaded Deep State.

I suspect everyone on all sides and propose no conclusions.

John Frary of Farmington, the GOP candidate for U.S. Congress in 2008, is a retired history professor, an emeritus Board Member of Maine Taxpayers United, a Maine Citizen’s Coalition Board member, and publisher of FraryHomeCompanion.com. He can be reached at [email protected]

filed under: