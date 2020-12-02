JAY — A big thanks to all for your continued support of Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335. The Friday night take out suppers have been increasing every week. There was no supper on the Friday after Thanksgiving, due to the holiday but the take out suppers will resume on December 4. The price is $7. All meals are take-out only so please call ahead to reserve yours. Call Janice at 207-897-2122. Pick up time is 5 p.m.

“Our Thanksgiving pie sales were unbelievable, and the wreaths and centerpiece sale this past weekend way surpassed our expectations,” said Janice Sweeney.

The post is collecting non perishable goods for Christmas baskets every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Drop your donations at the Post, located on the corner of Jewell St and Route 133.

Our next event is a Drive by Sock Hop on December 12 from 11 to 4. We will be collecting new socks for homeless Veterans while rocking to 50 and 60’s music. We’ll have mulled cider to take with you to thank you for your donations. Please help us make this a success for our homeless vets!

