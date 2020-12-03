Charges
Auburn
• Jacob Labbe, 34, of 1777 Washington St., on a warrant charging five counts of violating bail, 11:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Fireside Inn.
Androscoggin County
• Christina Brown, 22, of 69 Knapp St., Jay, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 11:24 a.m. Thursday at 69 Church St.
Accidents
Lewiston
• A car driven by Cindy LaPlante, 53, of Lewiston, slid off King Avenue and struck a traffic sign at 7:47 a.m. Monday. Her 2007 Toyota was towed.
