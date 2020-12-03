FALMOUTH — Maine Cancer Foundation (MCF) announced that with its most recent funding of COVID-19 Response awards, $163,000 has been distributed to thirteen organizations throughout the state since May. After reaching out to trusted partners in the cancer community, MCF reallocated a portion of grant funding to respond to the growing and immediate needs of cancer patients during the pandemic. COVID-19 response grant funds will be used to support patients who face expenses associated with transportation and lodging related to their cancer treatment, food and household items, medical bills and copays, heating and other utility assistance, as well as other necessities.

“We know a cancer diagnosis can have a devastating impact on a patient’s finances, and these financial challenges have only been magnified by the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Cheryl Tucker, MCF Executive Director.

It became clear after the first round of grants in May that financial challenges were expanding as the pandemic continued into the fall. In response, Town and Country Federal Credit Union provided a critical contribution of $20,000 to MCF to support and expand a second round of grants in October.

Locally, a $20,000 grant was awarded to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine in Norway.

Maine Cancer Foundation is proud to support cancer patients across Maine, and will continue to monitor the needs of patients now and into next year as the fight against the pandemic continues.

For more information about Maine Cancer Foundation please visit www.mainecancer.org

