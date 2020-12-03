To the Editor:

Once again making sure the message got out there that Christmas for Families will not be having a FUNDRAISER at the American Legion in Locke Mills this year due to the virus. We all are aware of what the PANDEMIC has done to us. Here is hoping for a better year in 2021.

We are hoping that we can still make a difference with the donations that we get from our community and visitors. There are so many wonderful people that have already donated and helped, wish we could name them all.

Anyone that wants to donate or want to adopt a family or child you can contact Christmas for Families % Nina Wheeler 156 Barker Rd. Bethel, Maine 04217 phone 207-836-3600 or send a message to [email protected] If you need help you can let her know, there will be applications available at Maine Street Realty, Railroad St, Bethel just inside the 1st door with a box to put in the completed ones and also at Nina Wheeler’s, 156 Barker Rd, Bethel, Maine in a red box next to the garage

We all know that Christmas should be a happy time. As hard as it is right now we will overcome and hopefully be better from it all.

Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Nina Wheeler

Christmas for Families

Bethel

