Marine Corps League to hold session

LEWISTON — Marine Corps League Central Maine Detachment 810 will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy Chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

VFW post to discuss Christmas holidays

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. The topic will be the Christmas holidays.

Tags help make children’s Christmas wishes come true

JAY — Christmas tags are available to be picked up at the Jay Town Office to help make a child’s Christmas wish come true. Gifts should be purchased and returned unwrapped to the Town Office, 340 Main St., by Wednesday, Dec. 16. For more information, call 207-897-6785.

Bishop Deeley to offer virtual prayer, blessing

PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will host a special virtual prayer and blessing gathering for all Maine families at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The live presentation, which should last around 10 minutes, will be available on Lifesize. There are three ways to access the blessing to which all are welcome to attend. View the log-in information at portlanddiocese.org/BishopFamilyBlessing.

Virtual “Nativity Hour” good for families

FALMOUTH — Jennifer Runge, director of music ministries for the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Falmouth, Yarmouth, Freeport and Gray), invites all families to gather, virtually, for a free “Nativity Hour” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

The event is a presentation of lessons and carols for littles, weaving short vignettes about the birth of Jesus with songs, puppet shows, dancing and instrument play. Participants will be provided with an at-home instrument guide that shows how to assemble instruments using common household items. It is perfect for the youngest parishioners, 0 to age 5, but is designed for families.

“Nativity Hour” will originate from Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth and be held via Zoom. To register for the free event, visit www.pothe.org/makingmusic or call 207-847-6884. Participants will receive the link to join the event prior to Dec. 19. For more information, contact the parish at 207-847-6890.

Legion auxiliary offering scholarships

RUMFORD — The Rumford American Legion Auxiliary is taking applications for scholarships.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2021, and mailed to 184 Congress St., Rumford, ME 04276 or dropped off at the American Legion Hall.

Eligibility requirements include that the applicant must be a high school senior and have a mother or grandmother who is a member of the auxiliary. The auxiliary member must be in good standing with the group at the time of funding disbursement.

Scholarships will be awarded in January 2022 after the first-semester freshmen grades are submitted. For more information, contact Rose Dyke at 207-597-2050 or [email protected]

