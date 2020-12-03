PARIS — Please help Responsible Pet Care meet their goal so they can continue to help homeless pets in the Oxford Hills area.

Responsible Pet Care, P. O. Box 82, Norway, Maine 04268. Sponsor a Dog or Cat Kennel: For $10 a month you can sponsor a cat kennel and for $25 a month you can sponsor a dog kennel. Write “Kennel Sponsor” on your check. Make monthly payments or pay for a full year.

For many more ways to help go to https://responsiblepetcare.org/help-us/

