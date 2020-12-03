100 Years Ago: 1920

The High Street Methodist Episcopal Church Ladies’ Circle held its annual fair and sale yesterday with a very successful day, including a baked ham dinner in spite of rain and snowy sidewalks.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Another document indicating that property has been acquired by eminent domain for Lewiston-Auburn’s new bridge has been filed Androscoggin Registry of Deeds. According to the document on file, the property includes parcels in the Center Street and Bowdoin Street areas of Auburn. One parcel as property owned by Louis A. Tempesta — 3,395 square feet of land and a house. There’s another parcel, involving 7,286 square feet. Another parcel mentioned in the same area involves 3,784, square feet property owned by Anthony Tempesta and Linda Tempesta.

25 Years Ago: 1995

It wasn’t as tall as Trump Tower, but the cake at the wedding of Ivana Trump and Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzuchelli was at least one story high. A statement from Ivana’s company, House of Ivana, revealed other details of the Wednesday nuptials. The bride, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, wore a pale blue satin suit trimmed with pearls. She was given in marriage by her sons, Donald Jr., 17, and Eric, 11, and her daughter, Ivanka, 14, who also served as maid of honor.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

