FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Adult Education (FCAE) has seen many changes through the year. The school year started off with new Director Nancy Allen taking on the challenge of working with an unfamiliar staff and larger territory and facing the pandemic.

Even before the pandemic the limited space made it difficult for the many offerings of FCAE to work in conjunction with each other as seamlessly as institutions with more space. With offerings for high school student support, advising, testing and the Literacy Volunteers program, as well as college and career assistance, the location had reached its limit in effectiveness.

Due to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, grant money will allow for a new and improved modular unit that will alleviate the current building’s lack of ventilation. Starting as early as January, the classes will take place in the main Mt. Blue campus building so construction can get underway.

Allen said the moving process is going much better than expected, “I am so thankful for all of the work everyone has done to make this a reality! Teachers have been amazing at cleaning, sorting and packing all sorts of material. Support staff has ordered equipment and taken classes to help make distance learning a reality. Others have filled in to make sure our students didn’t miss a beat. Not to mention the technical and maintenance crews that have stepped up to make everything come together.”

Although there has been a decrease in overall student attendance, Kristie Backus, testing/data coordinator, has still seen strong efforts made, calling them, “Courageous students who despite this pandemic are persistent in their educational goals.”

For more information about Franklin County Adult Education and the programs, call 207-778-3460 or visit website rsd9.maineadulted.org.