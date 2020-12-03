PARIS — The Paris Public Library recently added the following novels to its collection. For more information, or to reserve a book, please call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

Donna Andrews, “The Gift of the Magpie;” V.C. Andrews, “Whispering Hearts;” Jeffrey Archer, “Hidden in Plain Sight;” Keri Arthur, “Dancing with the Devil;” David Baldacci, “Daylight;” Elizabeth Bear, “Machine;” M.C. Beaton, “Hot to Trot;” Barbara Taylor Bradford, “In the Lion’s Den;” Allison Brennan, “Cold as Ice;” Allison Brook, “Buried in the Stacks;” Terry Brooks, “The Last Druid;” Ken Bruen, “A Galway Epiphany;” Wanda Brunstetter, “The Blended Quilt;” T. Davis Bunn, “Burden of Proof;” Grace Burrowes, “The Truth about Dukes;” Marc Cameron, “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon;” W. Bruce Cameron, “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas;” Lee Child and Andrew Child, “The Sentinel;” Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, “Piece of My Heart;” Ernest Cline, “Ready Player Two;” Genevieve Cogman, “The Lost Plot;” Jenny Colgan, “Christmas at the Island Hotel;” Michael Connelly, “The Law of Innocence;” John Connolly, “The Dirty South;” Bernard Cornwell, “War Lord;” Helen Cullen, “The Dazzling Truth;” Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison, “Marauder;” Elizabeth J. Duncan, “On Deadly Tides;” Janet Evanovich, “Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven;” Richard Paul Evans, “The Noel Letters;” Christine Feehan, “Leopard’s Rage;” Fannie Flagg, “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop;” Ken Follett, “The Evening and the Morning;” Ariana Franklin, “Death and the Maiden;” Laura Frantz, “A Bound Heart;” Nicci French, “House of Correction;” Sally Goldenbaum, “A Crime of a Different Stripe;” Shelly Shepard Gray, “Save the Last Dance;” Philippa Gregory, “Dark Tides;” John Grisham, “A Time for Mercy;” Jane Haddam, “One of Our Own;” David Hagberg, “McGarvey;” Meredith Hall, “Beneficence;” Elizabeth Harbison, “The Cookbook Club;” Robert Harris, “V2;” Romy Hausmann, “Dear Child;” Anthony Horowitz, “Moonflower Murders;” Lisa Jackson, “You Betrayed Me;” Pam Jenoff, “The Diplomat’s Wife;” Rachel Joyce, “Miss Benson’s Beetle;” Karen Kingsbury, “Truly, Madly, Deeply;” Sophie Kinsella, “Love Your Life;” Jon Land, “Murder in Season: Murder She Wrote;” Christina Lauren, “In a Holidaze;” Stephanie Laurens, “Lady Osbaldestone’s Christmas Intrigue;” Stephanie Laurens, “Lady Osbaldestone’s Plum Puddings;” Jonathan Lethem, “The Arrest;” Johanna Lindsey, “The Magic of You;” Alexander McCall Smith, “How to Raise an Elephant;” Colum McCann, “Apeirogon;” Michael McGarrity, “Head Wounds;” Peace Adzo Medie, “His Only Wife;” Leslie Meier, “Christmas Card Murder;” Diana Palmer, “Wyoming True;” James Patterson, “Three Women Disappear;” James Patterson, “Deadly Cross;” Anne Perry, “A Christmas Resolution;” Thomas Perry, “Eddie’s Boy;” Nora Roberts, “Awakening;” David Rosenfelt, “Silent Bite;” Brandon Sanderson, “Rhythm of War;” Allison Winn Scotch, “Cleo McDougal Regrets Nothing;” Michelle Shocklee, “Under the Tulip Tree;” Katherine Spencer, “One Bright Christmas;” Danielle Steel, “All that Glitters;” Jess Walter, “The Cold Millions;” Bryan Washington, “Memorial;” Beth Wiseman, “A Picture of Love;” Stuart Woods, “Shakeup;” Susie Yang, “White Ivy.”

