EAST PERU – Richard C. Knox, 80, passed away at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston, Maine on Nov. 28, 2020. Richard was born on July 13, 1940 in Rumford, Maine, son to Merle B. Knox and Gladys M. Babb Knox.

Richard was married to Beverly Gallant on Sept. 24, 1966. Richard attended local schools and was valedictorian of his Middle School graduating class. He was a Sharpshooter in the US Army serving in Germany and was honorably discharged. His careers consisted of driving truck and carpentry. He was extremely ingenious and crafty with his hands, and had a passion for the game of horseshoes. His most prized possession, other than his wife, was the cabin that he constructed by hand and lived in for over 50 years.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, Merle Jr., and Elwin.

His is survived by elder brother, Roger of Peru and twin brother Robert of Auburn; his dearest friend Judy of Oregon, his Army buddy, Jim Leone of Connecticut. There will be no services, committal will be at Peru Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and condolences the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in the name of his late, beloved wife Beverly Gallant Knox.