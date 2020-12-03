PARIS — Two employees at the Paris Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 and four others who were in close contact are in quarantine.
The lobby to the police station is closed to the public, but other officers are still patrolling the town, Town Manager Dawn Noyes said. The town learned of the positive tests Wednesday.
The six affected individuals, who include police officers and staff, are in quarantine, Noyes said.
“We are quarantining until they all get tested,” she said. “We should know more Monday.”
The Town Office, which had to close for a few days last month due to a positive COVID-19 test, is unaffected by the latest incident. Noyes said all of her staff who work in the Town Office are on the job.
Meanwhile, despite reports to the contrary, the Oxford County Jail is open and still accepting inmates.
Jail Administrator Dana Dillingham said there are no COVID-19 cases at the jail among inmates or staff. The Sheriff’s Office has asked local police departments in Oxford County to issue summonses whenever possible for less serious charges, Dillingham said. The jail is booking individuals charged with more serious or violent crimes.
