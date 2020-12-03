DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was surprised when I opened my porch door and there was a box full of goodies for Thanksgiving Day. I’d like to say thank you, but I don’t know to whom.

Two young people also brought me firewood and all I know is the young lady’s name is Grace. I was thinking I would have to go get onions, stuffing and cranberry, but all those items were in the box. Thank you, whoever you are and God bless — Heidi, Dryden

ANSWER: I’m so pleased for you, Heidi. I’m glad to hear you’re doing well and folks are watching out for you. Thank you for being such a faithful Sun Spots reader. Stay safe and warm this winter. Your letters are always a delight.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the late afternoon on Nov. 30 it was raining hard and very windy when I ran into the Oxford Hannaford to pick up a few things. When I got to the checkout I realized that I didn’t have my keys and told the cashier. Luckily, a Good Samaritan had found them in the parking lot and brought them into the store. The cashier asked if I had a Toyota. I said yes, and he handed me my keys.

I’d like to send a very big thank you to the person who found my keys and turned them in. Because of your kindness I was able to drive home without delay and hunker down for the evening to ride out the storm. — No name, Poland

ANSWER: That must have been such a relief to you! I’m so glad that sweet person came along and acted quickly. This last storm was a doozy, wasn’t it?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a dilemma. We have been receiving packages from someone’s online purchases recently. We have had three packages arrive that had our address on them, but the person who the package was mailed to does not live here. One package came through the post office and the postal service worker took it back when I explained the situation. However, two of the packages came by UPS. When we tried to take the packages to a UPS store to have them returned, we were told they can’t take them back as they had already been delivered. Now what can we do? The person who ordered these is probably wondering where their packages are, which seems to be from pet food stores. Please help! — No name, Farmington

ANSWER: I’m quite dismayed that the customer service person who waited on you at the UPS store didn’t instruct you in what steps you could take to return those packages. I can help you though and it’s going to be an easy fix.

Call UPS at 1-800-742-5877. They will schedule a time for a delivery person to come retrieve those packages right at your doorstep. You may also want to try contacting the company these packages came from if it’s clear to you, to let them know of the error. Just think, some sweet puppy dog or kitty cat is going without their kibble and treats!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: