To the Editor:

I grew up here, went to college here, and after working construction in Wyoming for 4 years, I decided to move back to Maine. Why? Because everyone who calls this state home, regardless of political affiliation, understands how deeply their community is connected to their environment. I am 27 and work as a carpenter building energy efficient homes.

In the United States, buildings emit over one third of greenhouse gases and account for 40% of national energy use. Now, more than ever, I realize how vital public policy is in shaping a future where housing is both affordable and efficient.

December 1, the Maine Climate Council is delivering the results of months of data collection and research into a sustainable future for the Maine economy. The Climate Action Plan represents the most comprehensive effort in more than 15 years to map out the actions that are needed in Maine to reduce climate pollution and create new jobs as part of the transition to a clean energy economy.

Farmers, representatives of Maine’s fishing and forestry sectors, scientists, business owners, community and municipal leaders, policy experts, and state agency experts all contributed to this plan. I feel strongly that we must work together to build Maine’s future. I cannot wait to see what more I can do to contribute to a more resilient future, and I look forward to working with my community to do just that.

Katrina Belle

Bethel

