(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BIATHLON
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA: From Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, Uncasville, Conn.
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Utah
7 p.m.
ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech
BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa
PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona State at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
BTN — Towson at Maryland
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
8 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
1:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Horoscope
Cancer: A joint venture looks promising
-
Advertiser Democrat
SAD 17 continues battle to keep schools open
-
Dear Abby
Friends are short on sympathy after possible COVID exposure
-
Dr. Roach
Steroid rage ruined 17-year marriage
-
Advertiser Democrat
911: Rural fire departments call for help