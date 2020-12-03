(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BIATHLON

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Kontiolahti, Finland (taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA: From Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Massachusetts (Lowell) vs. North Carolina State, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

7 p.m.

ESPN — Legends Classic: Connecticut vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Military Institute at Virginia Tech

BTN — Western Illinois at Iowa

PAC-12N — Seattle at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Legends Classic: Florida vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona State at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame

BTN — Towson at Maryland

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Louisiana (Monroe) at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina State at South Carolina

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at North Texas

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Air Force at Utah State

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona State at Notre Dame

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, First Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates Club House, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour: The South African Open, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, Semifinal

