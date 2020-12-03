STRONG — Students at Strong Elementary School went to remote learning Thursday and will continue Friday, after an individual associated with the school recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There is a possibility that other staff and/or students came in contact with the individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus, according to a letter posted on the Maine School Administrative District 58 website, MSAD58.org, under the COVID tab on the main page.

The move to go remote was made “out of extreme caution,” the post said.

The district includes Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. There are also schools in Kingfield, Phillips and Salem Township.

“There have been several cases in our communities that involved individuals associated with our schools; however, it is only the second one that has had a direct impact on a school and on our ability to educate students,” Superintendent Todd Sanders wrote in an email Thursday. “We have been fortunate with the timing and location in regards to any other confirmed cases or close contacts.”

The district is using guidance from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the district’s Health and Safety Expectations plan that was adopted by the school board as part of the system’s reopening plan.

The two days give administration and the school nurse time for thorough contact tracing.

“We will also be bringing additional maintenance/custodial crews into the building to conduct additional cleaning and sanitization,” Sanders wrote. “Once we have been able to determine the extent of the close contact we will make a decision regarding instruction for next week. The building principal and I will be communicating with students, parents/guardians, and staff over the next two days.”

