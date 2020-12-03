To the Editor:

Once again Paris owes a debt of gratitude to our dedicated first response team. On the evening of Tuesday, November 18, a crew from the Paris Fire Department arrived at a burning house on Tremont Street on Paris Hill, joined by officers from the Paris Police Department and Oxford County Sheriff’s Department, as well as crews and equipment from the Norway, Oxford, and West Paris Fire Departments.

Neighbors from Tremont St., Lincoln St., and Paris Hill Rd. watched from their windows, or outside their homes in horrified fascination as flames quickly spread throughout the smallish wooden frame of the older house. It’s worth noting that, in addition to its own crisis, the burning house was closely set by other older homes

We also extend our gratitude for additional assistance from fire departments in Greenwood, Hebron, Bridgton, Buckfield, Otisfield, Poland, and Woodstock, who either sent crews and equipment to fight the blaze, or covered towns whose crews were on site fighting the blaze.

Paris Fire Department stayed well into the early hours of the next morning to be sure all things were secure.

We citizens never cease to be awed by the magnitude of the dangers these workers continue to face on our behalf.

Kudos, all!

Kathy Richardson

Paris

