BANGOR — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Maine Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director SED David R. Lavway reminds producers that FSA offers specially-targeted farm ownership and farm operating loans to underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers and ranchers.

During fiscal year 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020), Maine FSA obligated $9.1 million in loans to underserved borrowers and beginning farmers and ranchers. USDA defines underserved applicants as a group whose members have been subjected to racial, ethnic or gender prejudice because of their identity as members of the group without regard to their individual qualities.

For farm loan program purposes, underserved groups are women, African Americans, American Indians and Alaskan Natives, Hispanics and Asians and Pacific Islanders. In order to qualify as a beginning farmer, the individual or entity must meet the eligibility requirements outlined for direct or guaranteed loans.

For more information on FSA’s farm loan programs and underserved and beginning farmer guidelines, contact the local FSA office. To find the local FSA office, visit offices.usda.gov.