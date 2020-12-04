DEAR SUN SPOTS: The 86 residents at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn have been very good this year! They need an extra special Christmas so we are asking for your help. Needed are socks for men and women, small flashlights, lotion, ChapStick, wheelchair and walker bags, toiletries, nail polish, body spray, face masks, small bottles of hand sanitizer, 2021 calendars, Christmas decorations, and individually-wrapped treats and goodies. Donations can be dropped off anytime in the box outside the main entrance of Bolster Heights at 26 Bolster St. If you have questions call 784-1364 and ask for the activities department. Thank you all! — No name, no town

ANSWER: Each Christmas, Bolster Heights depends on your donations and I’m sure many of you in Sun Spots Land answer the call to donate items to help give the residents there a brighter holiday. Please give what you can and spread the word.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Knights of Columbus Council 10019 is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Holy Family Church Parish Hall, 607 Sabattus St. in Lewiston. Please call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Safety precautions will be in place. — Ray, no town

ANSWER: As you know, this is a very crucial time to donate blood. If you are able, please do so. You may very well be saving someone’s life.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an upright piano in good condition that I would like to donate. You would just need to pick it up. I can be reached at 754-2792. — No name, Turner

ANSWER: What a wonderful Christmas gift this would make for an aspiring pianist. Thank you for your generosity and please let us know where your piano ends up.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Since our family members are all over the country: Maine, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas, we are using a site called Elfster this year: Online Secret Santa Generator & Christmas List App | Elfster. Maybe this site would be helpful for your readers who cannot visit in person. One of our daughters is in charge of getting everyone organized and signed on. We sent a family address list to everyone who is participating and our hope is to have a Zoom call or Facetime chat on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day so we can actually see all the lovely faces of our family members. Your column is wonderful! — Karen, no town

ANSWER: According to www.elfster.com, this is a free gift exchange website to make gift giving easier. The Secret Santa Generator makes Christmas, holidays, and other gift exchanges extra joyful so everyone can spend less time organizing and more time celebrating.

Thanks for responding to my suggestion that we share ideas to be close with family and friends during this unusual holiday season. We are all part of Sun Spots Land so it’s our job to share the light now and always.

