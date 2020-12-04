ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund has awarded 13 grants totaling $59,250 to support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

Area grant recipients include:

Bethel Area Arts & Music, to install a large-scale, public art mural inspired by members of the community and designed by a professional Maine artist: $5,000.

Deertrees Theatre, Harrison, to reach out to senior citizens, students and immigrants by providing affordable entertainment, offering informational meetings, classes and volunteering possibilities: $5,000.

Maine Forestry Museum, Rangeley, to promote, expand and preserve the folk art traditions of clogging, bluegrass/folk music, and childhood oral lore: $3,000.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of the National Endowment for the Arts, Lillian Berliawsky Charitable Trust, Maine Community Foundation, and Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of Maine’s artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund.

The next deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15, 2021. Guidelines, an application and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.